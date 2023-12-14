Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,962,577 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 1.17. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.