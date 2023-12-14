Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 3,161 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 365,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE AVNS opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Further Reading

