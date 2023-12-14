Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 1,065 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. DA Davidson raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE EL opened at $143.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 94.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average is $157.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.68%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

