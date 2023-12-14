Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 30,835 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,835 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.6 %

AVGO opened at $1,089.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $540.91 and a 1-year high of $1,099.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $915.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $877.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

