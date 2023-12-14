Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 4,796 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $17,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,064,642,000 after buying an additional 88,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after buying an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $978,808,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,829,000 after buying an additional 104,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $470,994,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MSI opened at $326.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.42. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $329.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.