Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 78,513 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,513 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

