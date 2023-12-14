Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 940 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,607 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.05.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average of $123.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

