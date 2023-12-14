Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,459 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $16,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,694,000 after acquiring an additional 387,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,059,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $644,459,000 after acquiring an additional 464,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,265 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

