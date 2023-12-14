Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALEC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

Get Alector alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALEC

Alector Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $580.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Alector had a negative net margin of 146.80% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $25,431.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at $837,741.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $25,431.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at $837,741.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $132,500.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $185,926 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alector

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 33.3% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,307,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 326,964 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 33.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 778,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 195,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alector by 92.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 1,605,293 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alector by 10.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.