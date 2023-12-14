Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of US Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $153,883,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $59,296,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 43,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

