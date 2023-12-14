Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $132.57 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average of $129.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

