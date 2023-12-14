Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 176,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 284,981 shares.The stock last traded at $17.01 and had previously closed at $17.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Immune Sciences

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $711,211.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $288,588.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $711,211.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,476 in the last 90 days. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

