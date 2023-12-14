Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Gap Up to $23.28

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.28, but opened at $23.99. Amalgamated Financial shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 32,947 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $777.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,405 shares in the company, valued at $375,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated bought 68,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $1,447,815.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,013,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,409,237.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 1,240.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 174.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 77.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

