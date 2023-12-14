Amgen Inc. (AMGN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 on March 7th

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13.

Amgen has a payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amgen to earn $19.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $281.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.51. The company has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 975.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

