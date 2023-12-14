Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI) Insider Charles Duncan Soukup Buys 200,000 Shares

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report) insider Charles Duncan Soukup bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,510.67).

Charles Duncan Soukup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Charles Duncan Soukup purchased 200,000 shares of Anemoi International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,510.67).

Anemoi International Price Performance

Shares of AMOI opened at GBX 0.73 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.84. Anemoi International Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.39 ($0.02).

About Anemoi International

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

