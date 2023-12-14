Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 213.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,793 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.85% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSE. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,189,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $739,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFSE opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

