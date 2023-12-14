Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 12.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 262,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $343.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.