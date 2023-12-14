Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.57 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.