Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 3,237 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,565,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,066,000 after acquiring an additional 59,137 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 594,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 61,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.47.

Pfizer Stock Down 6.7 %

NYSE PFE opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.