Asset Dedication LLC Sells 62 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,710.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 24.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 57,359 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $2,954,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $484.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $547.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

