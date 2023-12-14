Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Buys C$96,230.85 in Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh bought 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$40.75 on Thursday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$24.09 and a 12 month high of C$41.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cormark upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.19.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.