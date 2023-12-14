Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Up to $54.05

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.05, but opened at $57.60. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $57.60, with a volume of 427 shares traded.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 1.1% during the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 161.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

