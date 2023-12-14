Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $9.94

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.94, but opened at $10.30. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 2,472,365 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $673.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Beyond Meat by 46.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Beyond Meat by 34.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 5.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Beyond Meat by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

