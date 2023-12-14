Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,317 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,243,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after purchasing an additional 741,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of GLW opened at $29.68 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

