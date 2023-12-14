Bokf Na Reduces Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $165.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $171.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

