Bosideng International Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:BSDGY)

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2728 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.
Bosideng International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSDGY opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. Bosideng International has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $22.65.
Bosideng International Company Profile
