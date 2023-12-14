Brian A. Hennessy Purchases 2,500 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) Director Brian A. Hennessy bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $24,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,103.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Up 0.2 %

HNNA opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 15.20 and a current ratio of 15.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. This is a positive change from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

