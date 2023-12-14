Brian A. Hennessy Purchases 2,500 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) Director Brian A. Hennessy bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $24,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,103.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hennessy Advisors Stock Up 0.2 %
HNNA opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 15.20 and a current ratio of 15.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.85.
Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. This is a positive change from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors
Hennessy Advisors Company Profile
Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Further Reading
