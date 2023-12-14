Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 197.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 447.8% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 35.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $187,270,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,089.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $915.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $877.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.91 and a 12 month high of $1,099.78. The stock has a market cap of $449.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

