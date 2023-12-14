Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 83.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 88,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after buying an additional 40,140 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,400,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $360,472,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.1 %

PEP stock opened at $172.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.00. The firm has a market cap of $236.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

