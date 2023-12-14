Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 4,653 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.6% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $239.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.83. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

