BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Gap Up to $19.39

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $20.49. BRP Group shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 100,217 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

BRP Group Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. Equities analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in BRP Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BRP Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BRP Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BRP Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

