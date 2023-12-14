Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $506.18

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $506.18 and last traded at $515.96, with a volume of 6423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $519.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $793.00.

Cable One Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $420.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

