CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Up 457.2% in November

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,047,100 shares, an increase of 457.2% from the November 15th total of 546,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 380.9 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPAMF opened at $1.37 on Thursday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.6 billion as at 31 July 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

