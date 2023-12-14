Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cemtrex Price Performance
Shares of CETXP stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.
About Cemtrex
