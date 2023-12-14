Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of CETXP stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

