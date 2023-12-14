CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,239,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,200,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 65.8% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 35.9% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $98.28.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.