Chapin Davis Inc. Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $549.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $507.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $536.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

