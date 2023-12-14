Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 3,413 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

