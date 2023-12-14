Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on February 13th

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.53.
About Charter Hall Long WALE REIT
