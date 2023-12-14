Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on February 13th

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Get Charter Hall Long WALE REIT alerts:

About Charter Hall Long WALE REIT

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.