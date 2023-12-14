Chemring Group PLC (CHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CHG opened at GBX 335.95 ($4.22) on Thursday. Chemring Group has a one year low of GBX 253.95 ($3.19) and a one year high of GBX 339 ($4.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 296.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 290.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £930.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2,378.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.64) target price on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

