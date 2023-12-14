Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $113.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.76. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

