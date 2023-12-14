CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (CXF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 29th

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
CXF stock opened at C$9.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.25. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of C$8.32 and a 1-year high of C$9.88.
