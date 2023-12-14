Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.53. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 477,809 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.