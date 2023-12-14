CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -81.11% -24.23% -21.73% Runway Growth Finance 41.79% 13.68% 6.98%

Volatility and Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 3.93, indicating that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $169.77 million 11.15 -$136.59 million N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance $108.55 million 4.81 $32.25 million $1.68 7.67

This table compares CleanSpark and Runway Growth Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Runway Growth Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CleanSpark and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83 Runway Growth Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

CleanSpark presently has a consensus price target of $10.05, suggesting a potential downside of 1.95%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus price target of $13.35, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than CleanSpark.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Runway Growth Finance on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

