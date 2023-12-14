Comerica Bank Invests $170.64 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $170,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.63 and a 200 day moving average of $192.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

