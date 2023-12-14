Comerica Bank Invests $236.08 Million in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 202,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,080,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Discover Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. TD Cowen began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $105.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

