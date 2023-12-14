Comerica Bank Takes Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 248,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,310,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Eastman Chemical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 42.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.9 %

EMN stock opened at $87.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

