Comerica Bank Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,970,920 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $16,927,970,000. Microsoft comprises about 16.3% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Microsoft at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $374.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.