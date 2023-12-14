Comparing Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL) & Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL – Get Free Report) and Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Oil and Gas and Global Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Global Partners 0.94% 24.37% 5.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Legend Oil and Gas and Global Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) N/A Global Partners $18.88 billion 0.07 $355.07 million $3.89 9.97

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Legend Oil and Gas. Legend Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

33.5% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Global Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Global Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Legend Oil and Gas and Global Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Global Partners beats Legend Oil and Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legend Oil and Gas

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. operates as a crude oil hauling and trucking company. It performs hauling services for institutional drilling and exploration companies, as well as crude oil marketers primarily in the Bakken, North Dakota, and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as SIN Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. in November 2010. Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York. It is also involved in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels through rail from the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada. The company's Wholesale segment sells home heating oil, branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, diesel, kerosene, and residual oil, and propane to home heating oil retailers and wholesale distributors. This segment also aggregates crude oil through truck or pipeline in the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada, as well as transports it through rail and ships it through barge to refiners. Its Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub-jobbers; operates gasoline stations and convenience stores; and provides car wash, lottery, and ATM services, as well as leases gasoline stations. The company's Commercial segment sells and delivers unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, and bunker fuel to customers in the public sector, as well as to commercial and industrial end-users; and sells custom blended fuels. As of December 31, 2022, it had a portfolio of 1,673 owned, leased, and supplied gasoline stations, which included 353 directly operated convenience stores; and owned, leased, or maintained storage facilities at 24 bulk terminals with a collective storage capacity of 10 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Global Partners LP was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

