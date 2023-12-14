Comparing TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) & trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TaskUs and trivago’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $960.49 million 1.16 $40.42 million $0.45 27.73 trivago $563.78 million 0.30 -$134.04 million ($2.50) -1.00

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than trivago. trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

TaskUs has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TaskUs and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 4.84% 16.16% 8.13% trivago -32.10% 8.90% 6.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of TaskUs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of trivago shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TaskUs and trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 2 3 2 0 2.00 trivago 0 4 0 0 2.00

TaskUs presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.19%. trivago has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 149.00%. Given trivago’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe trivago is more favorable than TaskUs.

Summary

TaskUs beats trivago on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps. In addition, it offers access to its platform through localized websites and apps in various languages. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

