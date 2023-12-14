Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.29

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 326219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.